The beginning and the end sometimes coincide. For Eleonora Manta and Daniele De Santis, the Ouroboros biting her tail is in a photograph: Eleonora, smiling, with a cake in her hand. A Camilla with carrots, to be exact. Nothing pretentious. A supermarket snack because to celebrate, if you are happy, the little becomes everything. That 21 September 2020 was a tiring day for both Eleonora and Daniele.