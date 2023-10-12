Killed in Rimini: children of the victim, the truth will come out – News

A week after the discovery of the lifeless body of Pierina Paganelli, the 78-year-old killed with 17 stab wounds in the garage of the condominium in via Del Ciclamino in Rimini, her children speak. Giuliano, Giacomo and Chiara Saponi entrusted the lawyers Monica and Marco Lunedei with some thoughts and photographs to remember her mother while awaiting her funeral, which will probably be held on Saturday in the halls of the Temple of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rimini. “We would love to mourn our mother, but at the moment it is not possible – they write – Days have passed now, but we still cannot accept that the woman all the news and newspapers talk about is the mother.

Hearing her called old then even makes us smile a little. Yes, no one takes those years away from you, but your mother was a dynamic person, full of deep friendships and always engaged in a thousand activities and passions. It was almost impossible to keep up with her.”

Pierina was a strong and reactive woman “she had an intense love for her grandchildren, who she considered the most beautiful gift that life had ever given her – her children write again – During the difficult months after Giuliano’s accident she fought like a lioness. With her son in a coma and in desperate conditions, she never lost hope. Anyone who went to see her to encourage her, in the end came out encouraged by her. It’s an infinite void. A senseless void.”

Mrs. Pierina’s killer still remains without a name. The investigations of the flying squad, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Daniele Paci, continue and are still focusing on family members and neighbors. In particular on her daughter-in-law Manuela Bianchi, her brother and a close friend of the woman. “We are confident that the truth about his death will come out – conclude Pierina’s three children – we have full faith in the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police, in which we know how to work with excellence, not only experts but also everyone, highly motivated. We hope soon to be able to celebrate mother’s funeral, to finally be able to mourn her, remembering her with love together with all our dear relatives and friends”.

