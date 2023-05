The incident took place on Sunday, May 21 at 13:45 on Fevzi Çakmak Street in the 75. Yıl District of Sultangazi. G.Ç., 32, who is in the process of divorce, came to the shop of 46-year-old NS, the elder brother of her husband. Meanwhile, NS, who was in front of the shop, was injured by the fire opened by G.Ç. Fortunately, a person who was in front of the shop during the attack escaped. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook