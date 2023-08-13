KILLER LOADS « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (fateful reality, by Carlos Roa) As in Ciudad del Este, Asunción and all parts of Paraguay there are lots of irregular hills, speed bumps, without paint and in places that should not be, putting lives at risk of the citizens, apart from all that, people see a hill as accelerating and not as a brake regulator. Due to the reducers and badly placed hills and without signs in the city of Villa Elisa, a couple on a motorcycle going to the hospital, did not see the hill because it did not have the respective signage, they ran over, the lady of little more than 30 years she fell to the pavement and a bus took her ahead, thus the mother and the fetus died right there.

Ciudad del Este has been turned into a dump, the number of roofs scattered everywhere is unbearable, the entrance to the city coming from Foz is a mess, a situation that can be corrected and controlled by the municipality, but this asshole doesn’t care More than filling their bellies, the stubble and organic garbage that citizens take out of their homes is added, we do not understand if they themselves throw on public roads or is it that these people who work with carts are the ones who deceive the homeowners making believe that they are going to deposit in a legal landfill and in reality they leave on the street what they are paid to carry. What if we have no doubt is that the lord of this city is alone to show off, and now that the 30 complaints against him have been filed, he begins to show the small square, the garbage can and the cement that he threw here and there. No one buys mirrors anymore, you have to say things as they are, he doesn’t take care of the city that gave him the luck of being a lord and thanks to that he had many benefits$$ MiguelPprieto and from today on he appears on the list of the damned of CDE.

Meanwhile we will continue breaking our vehicles and our knees with busted streets and sidewalks, with illegal speed reducers and without control or signaling and living in filth. The anarchy of CDE.

