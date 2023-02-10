Outrageous. There is no other qualifier to refer to the embarrassing ‘show’ staged on Avenida del Libertador between carreras 20 and 21, by three irresponsible drivers of urban service buses from the District of Santa Marta, who in the so-called ‘penny war’, were at about to cause a tragedy after the three of them inexplicably collided on the sides in their eagerness to win the road over each other. In this action that was designated as ‘criminal’, he caused one of these to go against one of the pots located in the separator of the busy road artery. The event that caused panic among the passengers who were going to different activities early this Thursday morning was dealt with by the Ministry of Mobility, Multimodal and Sustainable, which immobilized the vehicles, while the district administration opened an investigation to determine responsibilities and penalize ‘dangerous’ drivers. The buses involved were those registered with the plates, TZW-007, UQF-427 and TZW-077. courtesy photo