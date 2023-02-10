Home News “Killers behind the wheel, they should be jailed”: community
News

“Killers behind the wheel, they should be jailed”: community

by admin
“Killers behind the wheel, they should be jailed”: community
“Killers behind the wheel, they should be jailed”: community




District

Outrageous. There is no other qualifier to refer to the embarrassing ‘show’ staged on Avenida del Libertador between carreras 20 and 21, by three irresponsible drivers of urban service buses from the District of Santa Marta, who in the so-called ‘penny war’, were at about to cause a tragedy after the three of them inexplicably collided on the sides in their eagerness to win the road over each other. In this action that was designated as ‘criminal’, he caused one of these to go against one of the pots located in the separator of the busy road artery. The event that caused panic among the passengers who were going to different activities early this Thursday morning was dealt with by the Ministry of Mobility, Multimodal and Sustainable, which immobilized the vehicles, while the district administration opened an investigation to determine responsibilities and penalize ‘dangerous’ drivers. The buses involved were those registered with the plates, TZW-007, UQF-427 and TZW-077. courtesy photo



See also  Cannabis: referendum inadmissible. The Constitutional Court rejects the question

You may also like

Liaoning Provincial Federation of Trade Unions: Clarify ten...

Meet the winners of the 2023 CPB Awards

Journalist of the Year distinction will bear the...

Liaoning ushered in the first snowfall after the...

Urgent projects in the Pacific

They will compete in the Half Marathon of...

Focus Interview: New Era, New Journey, New Great...

Celebration

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Possible ‘heiress’ of Kim Jong Un focused attention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy