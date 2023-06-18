Home » #KilometersXSanSalvador Race promotes sports and healthy recreation for Salvadorans
Jun 18, 2023, 11:29 am

On June 18, the Kilometers X San Salvador race took place in the Historic Center of San Salvador, with the aim that Salvadoran families can enjoy sports and healthy recreation in free and recovered spaces thanks to the measures of security and revitalization of the Historic Center.

The race included the route of three routes, which started from the National Palace:

  • 3 kilometers, to Simón Bolívar Park
  • 5 kilometers, to Parque Cuscatlán
  • 10 kilometers, to the Monument to the Constitution

It should be noted that the deputies of the Cyan Bench were part of this activity. Legislator Alexia Rivas expressed: “Many Salvadoran families have joined the race. It is important to promote these sports spaces that help us take care of our health.



