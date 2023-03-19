The first high-ranking party-political conference after the March 8th Party Convention

[도쿄=뉴시스] Telegraph Reporter = President Seok-Yeol Yoon is making remarks regarding the results of the summit at a joint press conference between the leaders of Korea and Japan held at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Tokyo on the 16th. 2023.03.16. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Mi-young and Kim Ji-hoon = Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki said on the 19th that the policy of flexible working hours of ’69 hours a week’ caused controversy, “Ultimately, it was a policy to benefit workers, but ‘up to 69 hours a week’ is an extreme and unlikely. An impossible frame was put on it, so the true intentions were not conveyed well.”

Director Kim said at the high-ranking party-government meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office that day, “As the legislation is being announced, we will listen to the stories of MZ workers and workers who are not members of the union, and make up for it well together with the party.”

He added, “The internal and external conditions are severe, and the party and the presidential office must communicate closely from time to time. In particular, policies promoted by each ministry must be consulted with the party to strengthen efforts to filter out expected side effects in advance.”

Regarding people’s livelihood, he said, “If you look at the recent economy, I’m worried that a complex crisis is coming to reality.”

This high-ranking party-government council is the first place to be held after the new leadership was elected at the 3.8 People’s Power National Convention, and in the Presidential Office, Chief Kim Dae-ki, Senior Secretary for State Affairs Planning Lee Gwan-seop, Senior Secretary for Political Affairs Jin-bok Lee, Senior Secretary for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok, Senior Secretary for Social Affairs Ahn Sang-hoon, and First Deputy Director of Security Kim Tae-hyo attended this

Leaders such as party leader Kim Ki-hyeon and floor leader Joo Ho-young were seated, and on the government side, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo, Deputy Prime Minister for Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho, and Foreign Minister Park Jin were seated.

◎Sympathetic Media Newsis my[email protected], [email protected]