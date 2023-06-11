Kim Eun-joong, 3rd and 4th place match against Israel at the U-20 World Cup, 1-1 end of the first half :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Lee Seung-won, 24th minute PK equalizer… ‘3 goals, 4 assists’ in this tournament

[라플라타=AP/뉴시스]Kim Eun-joong, captain Lee Seung-won, scored the third goal against Israel at the U-20 World Cup. 2023.06.11

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kyung-Nam Ahn = Kim Eun-Jung-Ho, who competes with Israel for the third place in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, fought tightly throughout the first half.

The Korean U-20 national team, led by coach Kim Eun-joong, finished the first half 1-1 in the 3rd and 4th place match against Israel at the La Plata Stadium in Argentina on the 12th (Korean time).

Korea lost 1-2 in the semi-final against Italy, failing to advance to the final for the second time in a row following the 2019 Poland tournament, which had the best ever performance.

However, he is determined to beat Israel and aim for third place in the tournament for the first time.

Coach Eunjoong Kim started the 4-1-4-1 formation.

With Lee Yeong-jun (Gimcheon) at the forefront, Bae Jun-ho (Daejeon), Kang Sang-yoon (Jeonbuk), Lee Seung-won (Gangwon), and Lee Ji-han (Freiburg) were deployed in the second line.

Lee Chan-wook (Gyeongnam) played as the central midfielder.

[라플라타=AP/뉴시스]Israel's Ran Binyamin scores the opening goal. 2023.06.11.

The four-back defense consisted of Park Chang-woo (Jeonbuk), Choi Seok-hyeon (Dankook University), Kim Ji-su (Seongnam), and Bae Seo-jun (Daejeon). The goalkeeper’s gloves were worn by Kim Jun-hong (Kim Cheon).

Compared to Italy in the semifinals, 4 players changed: Lee Ji-han, Lee Chan-wook, Bae Seo-jun, and Park Chang-woo.

In the midst of a tense fight from the beginning, Israel broke the balance with a quick side break.

In the 19th minute of the first half, Hamza Sibley broke the left flank and raised a cross, and Ran Binyamin scored the opening goal with a right-footed volley from the other side.

However, Korea, which started a counterattack, quickly turned the game to square one.

The moment Bae Joon-ho tried to connect Lee Seung-won’s cross with a shot, Israel defender Lai Feingold fouled him and the referee declared a penalty kick.

[라플라타=AP/뉴시스]Kim Eun-joong, "captain" Lee Seung-won and Lee Kang-in surpassed. 2023.06.11.

Korea’s ‘captain’ Seung-Won Lee stepped up as the kicker and kicked the ball accurately with a right-footed shot.

Lee Seung-won, who scored 3 goals and 4 assists in this tournament and accumulated the 7th attack point, surpassed the record of Lee Kang-in (Mallorca, 2 goals, 4 assists), who won the Golden Ball four years ago.

Korea took out a replacement card first. Lee Ji-han, who was injured, was called in, and Kang Seong-jin (Seoul) was put in.

Both teams tried to score more goals, but the first half ended 1-1 with no further goals.

