Kim Ho-young meets Park Won-sook after waiting for over 20 years and says, “You look younger than usual” :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] In KBS 1TV’s ‘Park Won-sook’s Let’s Live Together’, which airs at 9 a.m. on the 5th, actors Ahn So-young, Park Won-sook, Ahn Moon-sook, and singer Hye-eun move to Yeoju, Gyeonggi-do. (Photo = Provided by KBS 1TV ‘Park Won-sook’s Let’s Live Together’) 2023.11.03. photo@newsis.com *Resale and database prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern Reporter Moon Ye-bin = Musical actor Kim Ho-young showed off his wit.

KBS 1TV’s ‘Park Won-sook’s Let’s Live Together’, which airs at 9 a.m. on the 5th, depicts actors Ahn So-young, Park Won-sook, Ahn Moon-sook, and singer Hye-eun moving to Yeoju, Gyeonggi-do.

On the first day of moving in, they invite Kim Ho-young as their first guest. He boasted high tension from the moment he appeared and received all the attention and cuteness from the four people. At that moment, the sisters, who were arguing over the room assignment issue, asked Kim Ho-young to assign them a room.

Lee Ho-young, who revealed that he is a fan of ‘Park Won-sook’s Let’s Live Together’, said, “I coveted a member position,” and announced his intention to join, making them nervous. In particular, Ahn So-young was wary of Kim Ho-young.

In addition, Kim Ho-young confesses that he applied for Park Won-sook’s episode of ‘Star Date’ in the past. Accordingly, on this day, Kim Ho-young and Park Won-sook’s star date, which had not been possible when they were young, took place.

Hoyoung Kim presented a flower arrangement he had prepared himself, and the two had a deep conversation. Kim Ho-young, who achieved her dream of being with Park Won-sook, said that she was different from her usual gentle self, and the sight of her on a date after 20 years aroused her curiosity.

◎ Sympathetic media Newsis myb@newsis.com

Share this: Facebook

X

