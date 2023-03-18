[서울=뉴시스] ‘Running Man’. 2023.03.18. (Photo = Provided by SBS TV) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Jeong Jin-ah = Singer Kim Jong-kook re-exercises the skills he had at a part-time job when he was young.

On SBS TV ‘Running Man’, which airs at 6:20 pm on the 19th, the daily part-time job scene of the members unfolds.

The recent recording was conducted with the concept of visiting hidden attractions in Dongducheon, ‘Yang Se-chan’s hometown’, and proceeded with a race using travel expenses by drawing cards with good fortune. If the limit was exceeded at the time of payment, it had to be replaced with labor for the amount that was lacking, and the members turned into daily part-time workers.

First, the members were given the task of serving and cleaning the table, and Kim Jong-guk took the lead by saying, “I did a lot when I was young,” and showed a skillful appearance by continuing to serve. However, he could not hide his embarrassment at the continued requests from the guests.

Ji Seok-jin showed a wandering appearance throughout the service and became a ‘disabled part-timer’. Yoo Jae-seok made a laugh by trying to join the guests by claiming to be a ‘replacement mukbang service’ that eats food together for short-mouthed customers.

As the part-time job progressed, the labor intensity increased, and eventually the members complained, “Please save me.” Then, Haha and Yang Se-chan said, “I want you to use the self-bar,” and recreated it as a restaurant where customers are self-serving.

