Kim Jong-un Boosts Missile Production and Visits Military Factories, Japan and US Collaborate on Anti-Missile System

Kim Jong-un Visits Tactical Missile Production Plant, Emphasizes Mass Production of Weapons

PYONGYANG – North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un made a visit to key military factories, including a tactical missile production plant, according to state media KCNA. The visit comes as Kim expressed satisfaction with the recent focus on the production of tactical missiles and the expansion of production capacity at the factory during his tours last week.

KCNA reported that Kim presented a significant goal to improve missile production and praised the latest operability of howitzers. In addition, he personally drove an armored fighting vehicle, highlighting his commitment to military preparedness and technology advancements.

This visit by Kim is part of a series of visits to defense facilities where he has underscored the importance of mass production of weapons. It is clear that the North Korean regime is prioritizing the enhancement of its military capabilities.

Meanwhile, the United States has accused North Korea of supplying weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine. The U.S. Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel expressed concerns over their ties last month. However, North Korea and Russia have both denied engaging in any arms deals.

In response to recent advances in missile technology by China, Russia, and North Korea, Japan and the United States have announced plans to jointly develop a new anti-missile system. This collaboration aims to enhance preparedness against weapons threats that would be difficult to counter with the existing defense network. The project is expected to be officially announced during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Washington next week.

Furthermore, KCNA reported separately that Kim visited typhoon-affected areas following Tropical Storm Khanun’s impact on the Korean Peninsula. The dictator called for a speed-up in war preparations, including boosting weapons production and conducting more military exercises. As a result, Kim dismissed his highest military command and replaced the chief of the General Staff, General Pak Su Il, with General Ri Yong Gil.

Experts speculate that Pak was replaced due to his insufficient competence in the field of military operations. Kim Jong-un has shown a tendency to swiftly replace officials whom he perceives as lacking the ability to effectively carry out their duties.

During the meeting of the Central Military Commission, Kim stressed the need for mass production of various weapons and equipment. He also called for active war drills to ensure efficient operation of newly deployed weapons and equipment.

The visit to the tactical missile production plant and the subsequent reshuffling of military leadership indicate North Korea’s determination to intensify war preparations. The country appears to be trying to showcase its military strength following the recent attendance of delegations from Russia and China for a prominent military anniversary.

Preparations for a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the country’s founding on September 9 were also discussed during the meetings.

