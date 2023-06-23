Home » Kim Jong-un fully supports Putin in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – EntornoInteligente
Kim Jong-un has vowed to “hold hands” with Vladimir Putin in a message that marks another sign of closer ties between North Korea and Russia.

In a message to Putin marking Russia’s national day on Monday, the North Korean leader pledged his “full support” for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the official KCNA news agency reported.

“Justice will surely triumph, and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the victory story,” Kim said in an English translation of the message.

Pyongyang has been accused of supplying Russia with weapons, while continuing to develop its own arsenal of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons despite years of sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council, of which Russia is a permanent member.

Russia appears to have turned to North Korea and other “rogue” nations in a desperate attempt to circumvent sanctions and export controls to secure the weapons it needs to continue its 16-month war against Ukraine.

Kim, who first met Putin in 2019, called for “closer strategic cooperation” between Pyongyang and Moscow, adding that he would “hold hands” with the Russian leader in their common goal of building “a powerful country.” according to KCNA.

North Korea has aroused international concern with its conspicuous attempts to reach out to the Kremlin, blaming the United States and its allies for the war in Ukraine.

In March, the United States said Moscow was sending a delegation to North Korea to offer food, amid reports of food shortages, in exchange for weapons, in violation of Security Council sanctions.

“As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive more than two dozen types of weapons and ammunition from Pyongyang,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at the time.

See also  Nawaz Sharif's salt - Naibaat

Putin has responded to Kim’s overtures by calling for greater closeness. In an exchange of letters last August to mark Liberation Day, when the Koreas were liberated from Japanese colonial rule in 1945, Putin said Russia and North Korea would continue to “expand comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations” to strengthen security. and stability of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.

In July 2022, North Korea recognized two Russian-backed “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine as independent states, and officials raised the possibility of sending North Korean workers there to help in construction and other sectors. Only North Korea and Syria recognize the Russian annexations.

