Kim Jong-un Honors Mao Anying at 70th Anniversary of Armistice Commemoration

Kim Jong-un Pays Respects at Mao Anying’s Tomb Ahead of 70th Armistice Anniversary

July 26, 2023

In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Armistice, Kim Jong-un, the supreme leader of the DPRK, visited the Cemetery of the Chinese People’s Volunteers in Hoicang. He laid a wreath at the Cemetery of the Martyrs of Mao Anying, the eldest son of Mao Zedong, before the upcoming commemorative ceremony for the signing of the Armistice Agreement.

Kim Jong-un’s visit to the martyrs’ cemetery was accompanied by the playing of North Korean and Chinese songs, according to the Korean Central News Agency. The report from the agency praised the Chinese Volunteers for sacrificing their lives in the Korean War, stating that they had contributed to the just war of the Korean people.

China‘s Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning expressed high respect for the martyrs of the Chinese People’s Volunteers during a regular press conference. He stated that Kim Jong-un’s visit not only showcased the appreciation of the Korean party, government, and people for the Chinese People’s Volunteers, but also reflected the mutual friendship and development between China and North Korea.

On July 27, North Korea will hold a commemorative ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement. China will send a delegation led by Politburo member Li Hongzhong, while the Russian Defense Minister will also attend the event.

The Korean War began when the Korean People’s Army, led by Kim Jong-un’s grandfather Kim Il-sung, crossed the 38th parallel and marched southward on June 25, 1950. The war lasted for 37 months, resulting in an estimated death toll of nearly 4.5 million people.

The division of the Korean peninsula occurred after the end of World War II in 1945. The north, controlled by the Soviet Union, and the south, controlled by the United States, led to the establishment of the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, respectively.

Following North Korea’s crossing of the 38th parallel, the United Nations intervened at the request of the United States. A coalition force consisting of troops from 20 countries, including 36,000 US troops, helped to reverse the situation and regain control over most of the peninsula.

However, the war took a different turn when China, under the leadership of Mao Zedong, sent troops to North Korea in October 1950. The massive deployment of the “Volunteer Army to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea” enabled the Chinese and North Korean troops to recapture Pyongyang.

During the war, the Korean peninsula experienced heavy bombings, causing severe devastation in North Korea. Cities were destroyed, and the death toll reached millions, with American soldiers comprising more than 90% of the casualties.

After two years of armistice talks, the Panmunjom Agreement was signed, establishing the 38th parallel north latitude as the boundary between North and South Korea. However, a formal peace agreement has yet to be signed, leaving the two countries in a ceasefire but without an official end to the war.

Kim Jong-un’s visit to the Cemetery of the Chinese People’s Volunteers and the commemorative activities taking place in North Korea signify the importance of remembering the sacrifices made during the Korean War. It also highlights the political significance of strengthening military cooperation between North Korea, China, and Russia.