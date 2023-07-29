Kim Jong-un showed missiles and drones to the Russian Defense Minister – EntornoInteligente

The North Korean dictator gave Sergei Shoigu a tour of a defense exhibition

Kim Jong-un showed North Korea’s newest and most advanced weapons to the Russian defense minister on Thursday, walking between huge intercontinental ballistic missiles and never-before-seen military drones, state media reported.

After Washington earlier this year accused Pyongyang of supplying Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine, photos released by state media showed Kim walking Moscow’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu around a large defense exhibition in displaying the North’s nuclear missiles and what the Seoul-based specialist website NK News said were new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Shoigu and a high-ranking Chinese delegation are in Pyongyang as the first known foreign guests of Kim since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, which ended the open hostilities and is celebrated as Victory Day.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visit an exhibition of armed equipment (KCNA/Reuters)

Kim and Shoigu visited the “Arms and Equipment Exhibition 2023,” the Korean Central News Agency reported, and showed photos showing North Korea’s largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, and ICBM. solid fuel Hwasong-18.

Russia, a historical ally of North Korea, is one of the few countries with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.

Kim and Shoigu had previously discussed “matters of mutual interest in the field of national defense and security and the regional and international security environment,” the KCNA said.

The North Korean leader has been firm in his support for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, including, according to Washington, the supply of rockets and missiles, a charge Pyongyang has denied.

During the visit, Kim told Shoigu “of the weapons and equipment invented and produced” under the North Korean national defense plan and “repeatedly expressed his belief that the Russian army and people would achieve great successes,” the KCNA added.

(KCNA/Reuters)

Shoigu’s visit is noteworthy given that Russian defense ministers have not regularly visited Pyongyang since before the collapse of the USSR, experts told AFP. “Russia may need the potential of the North Korean military industry in the field of conventional weapons, while North Korea may be interested in missile technology transfers from Russia,” Vladimir Tikhonov, a professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo.

Despite the high profile of Shoigu’s visit, North Korea is likely to be “very cautious” in providing weapons to Moscow for its war in Ukraine, Park Won-gon, a professor at the University of Moscow, told AFP. from Ewha.

“If it is publicly confirmed, European countries will also become adversaries,” Park said, adding that North Korea would prefer not to face additional sanctions. “So he will be careful, but Russia may secretly seek more help.”

Together in a recital

Kim Jong-un attended a music recital in Pyongyang to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War (1950-53) in the company of Minister Shoigu and Li Hongzhong, a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Politburo, staging the special closeness between Pyongyang, Moscow and Beijing.

Kim Jong-un applauds the show among his guests, Russian Minister Shoigu and Chinese delegate Li Hongzhong (KCNA/Reuters)

The three sat together and were flanked by other members of the North Korean Workers’ Party Politburo Presidium such as Choe Ryong-hae, Ri Pyong-chol, Kim Tok-hun or Jo Yong-won, to witness the performance of various musical groups. , such as the Merited State Choir, the State Affairs Committee instrumentalist group and the Wangjaesan Artistic Ensemble, the state news agency KCNA reported.

The recital, which started at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday (15:00 GMT on Thursday), celebrates the signing of the armistice that ended the war on July 27, 1953, a date that North Korea commemorates as “Victory Day.” ”, since in the narrative of the regime the US and its allies were forced to sign a ceasefire.

Popular North Korean patriotic songs such as “Hymn to Marshal Kim Il Sung” and also “Chinese and Russian songs, performed especially in honor of friendly envoys visiting Pyongyang” were performed during the event.

The musical show for the guests (KCNA/Reuters)

first aliens

Satellite images indicate that North Korea has been preparing a large-scale military parade for the anniversary on Thursday.

The inclusion of foreign guests in this year’s celebrations is a post-pandemic first and hints at new flexibility in applying border controls.

The Seoul military stated that the US and South Korean “intelligence authorities” are “closely monitoring” the preparations for the Pyongyang parade, adding that they are also following the country’s “arms development trends.”

“We are reviewing the weapon systems presented by North Korea and at this time we have nothing more to say,” a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Shoigu welcome banquet (KCNA/Reuters)

North Korea has imposed a rigid Covid-19 lockdown since early 2020, preventing even its own citizens from entering the country.

Beijing is North Korea’s most important economic ally and benefactor, their relationship forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s.

Kim Jong-un also met with Li Hongzhong and told him that “the Korean people will never forget the fact that the brave soldiers of the Chinese People’s Volunteers shed blood to achieve victory in the war,” KCNA said.