Kim Jun-ho, the penalty for prohibiting dyeing is frightening… “Actually, gray hair, leave if you know Kim Ji-min” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] ‘Delicious Tour’. 2023.06.03. (Photo = Provided by MBN, Channel S, Lifetime) phot[email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Yoon-jin = Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon, and Hong In-gyu will come together as a ‘one-night tour’.

MBN, Channel S, and Lifetime TV’s entertainment program ‘Nidonnaesan Solo Tour’, which will be broadcast for the first time at 9:30 pm on the 3rd, begins a journey that is carried out at the performer’s own expense for the first time in broadcasting.

In fact, from the moment they arrive at their destination, they decide who to beat more fairly than anyone else through games big and small. The 5 members are sincere in the exemption from poisoning at every moment. It is expected that the struggle of 5 people who are overly immersed in only 5,000 won or 10,000 won will bring fun.

In addition, as the five comedians unite, the extraordinary ‘one-man game’ and penalties are poured out. From the moment they arrive at Nha Trang Airport in Vietnam, the game “Send a text message to my wife and the one who responds last becomes the single player!” In the end, Hong In-gyu suddenly declared, “If I have the right to select games, I will also give a penalty of ‘no dyeing'”, incurring the members’ complaints.

In response, Kim Jun-ho responded, “I absolutely can’t. In fact, I have completely gray hair. If I can’t dye it, (Kim) Jimin will leave me.” In response, everyone rushes forward, saying, “Let the person with the least gray hair be in last place,” and Kim Dae-hee sighs, “I also have almost gray hair…”.

In addition, they continue their feverish battle of ‘poisoning game’ by using unconventional methods such as ‘destroying fried rice like a sand castle’ at a restaurant, and ‘picking a handsome ranking and becoming the last to be single’ to locals while shopping at the market.

◎Sympathetic Media Newsis [email protected]

