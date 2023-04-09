Home News Kim Ki-hyeon, Lee Nak-yeon’s condolences to the craftsmen… “Lee, I hope you will play a big role in the future” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
Kim Ki-hyeon, Lee Nak-yeon's condolences to the craftsmen… "Lee, I hope you will play a big role in the future"

Kim Ki-hyeon, Lee Nak-yeon's condolences to the craftsmen… "Lee, I hope you will play a big role in the future"

Accompanied by Floor Representative Yoon Jae-ok and Secretary General Lee Chul-gyu

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Geum-bo = Representative Kim Ki-hyun (left) of the People’s Power Party (left) is seeing off former CEO Lee after condolences at the funeral home of former Professor Kim Yun-geol, the father-in-law of former Democratic Party leader Nak-yeon Lee, prepared at the funeral hall of Samsung Seoul Hospital in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. (Co-report photo) 2023.04.09. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Jeong Seong-won, Hong Yeon-woo = On the 9th, the People’s Power leadership visited the mortuary of the late former professor Kim Yoon-geol, former leader of the Democratic Party of Korea Nak-yeon Lee, and paid condolences.

Leaders such as Kim Ki-hyun, representative of People’s Power, visited the funeral home of Samsung Seoul Hospital in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at around 8 pm on the same day.

The condolences were accompanied by floor leader Yoon Jae-ok, Secretary General Lee Chul-gyu, and chief spokesperson Yoo Sang-beom.

The condolences lasted about 20 minutes, and Lee personally escorted the leadership to the first floor.

Immediately after the condolences, when asked by reporters, ‘What did you talk about with former CEO Lee? .

