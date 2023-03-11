▲Actress Kim Sae-ron, who crashed into a street tree and a transformer while driving drunk in May of last year, is attending the first trial held at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 8th. /yunhap news

Actress Kim Sae-ron, who caused controversy for her drunk driving, is being beaten for posting a picture of her part-time job at a cafe as if conscious of the controversy.

On the 11th, Kim Sae-ron posted a picture of herself working part-time at a franchise coffee shop through her Instagram story. It’s been three days since she was fined for driving under the influence.

Previously, Kim Sae-rom was fined 20 million won by the prosecution at the first trial held on the 8th. At the time, Kim Sae-ron’s lawyer said, “Kim Sae-ron, who has been supporting her family as the head of a girl, is experiencing financial difficulties after paying her damages.” begged for mercy.

However, after the remarks were delivered, it became known that Sae-rom Kim had appointed 6 representative lawyers from the top 10 law firms in Korea, causing controversy. It was pointed out that the lawyers, who were too luxurious for complaining about the hardships of life, contradicted each other.

As this controversy continued, Kim Sae-ron posted a picture of herself working part-time at a cafe on social media. It was a photo that proved that the part-time job at a cafe that people didn’t believe was true.

▲ A proof shot of a part-time job uploaded by Kim Sae-ron. (Source = Kim Sae-ron SNS)

However, even with Kim Sae-ron’s proof shot, the public’s reaction is cold. It is because she lost trust in her sincerity when invitations to her acquaintances with the words ‘preparation: body and alcohol’ were revealed while she was self-restraint due to drunk driving.

Some expressed antipathy, saying, “Everyone works part-time and lives, but doesn’t drink and drive,” and “Even if you say you’re actually suffering from hardships, what are you saying?” Also, in the photo, the appearance of baking without tying hair was captured, causing controversy over hygiene. It is clear that this is a negative response.

Previously, in May of last year, Sae-ron Kim had an accident in which she crashed into a guardrail, a roadside tree, and a transformer while drunk. At the time, her blood alcohol level was 0.2%, well above the level of revocation of her license (0.08%).

Due to this accident, Kim Sae-ron is spending time in self-reflection, getting off all the dramas and movies she was filming.