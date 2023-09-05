Kim wants to deliver weapons – DW – September 5th, 2023

The essentials in brief:

Kim wants to talk in Russia about arms deliveries to Russia

Germany supplies ammunition for Gepard tanks

Russia appears to be recruiting Cubans as mercenaries

Zelenskyi visits Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions

Romania rejects Ukrainian account of Russian drones

North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un wants to travel to Russia, according to US information, to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin about arms deliveries to Moscow. “As we have publicly warned, negotiations over arms sales between Russia and North Korea are progressing,” US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in Washington.

According to information from the newspaper “New York Times”, Kim, who rarely travels abroad, apparently wants to meet Putin again in Vladivostok in September. The city is on the Pacific coast, near the border with North Korea. The two politicians also met there for talks in April 2019.

According to information from the White House in Washington last week, the allies North Korea and Russia are conducting secret negotiations about possible supplies of ammunition for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. According to US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, North Korea last year — despite its denials — supplied infantry missiles and other missiles to Russia for use by Wagner’s private army.

The leadership in Moscow does not want to comment on the US media report on plans for a Putin-Kim meeting. The Russian Presidential Office said there was nothing to say about it.

In mid-August, the governments in Moscow and Pyongyang announced that they would expand their cooperation and cooperate more closely, among other things, in the defense sector. Russia is one of the few countries that maintain contact with North Korea. In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to North Korea to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

Germany supplies ammunition for Gepard tanks

According to the Defense Ministry in Berlin, Ukraine has received ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank from Germany. “The first delivery of a five-digit number of cartridges” took place just a few months after a corresponding agreement. “The construction of the production line for manufacturing the ammunition has previously been successful within ambitious timelines,” said the ministry.

German Gepard tank on exercise in the Kiev region (July)Image: Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

“The war in Ukraine reminds us almost every day that defense of our own country depends on anti-aircraft defense and sufficient ammunition,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was quoted as saying. “With the resumption of production for the Cheetah ammunition, we are focusing precisely on these two crucial aspects.”

Illegal Russian network recruits mercenaries in Cuba

According to Cuba, it has uncovered a suspected Russian network that is trying to recruit Cubans for the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry in Havana said it was working on dismantling a smuggling network operating from Russia. For one thing, Cubans living in Russia should be drafted into the armed forces. The network is also active in Cuba itself.

Cuba has initiated criminal proceedings against those responsible, the ministry said. The government in Havana rejects any form of “mercenaryism” and does not take part in the war in Ukraine. So far, there has been no reaction from Moscow to the allegations from the Caribbean.

In late May, a Russian newspaper from the city of Ryazan reported that several Cubans had been sent to Ukraine in exchange for Russian citizenship. It is unclear whether the statement by the Cuban Foreign Ministry is related to the report from Ryazan.

Zelenskyy visits contested areas of Donetsk and Zaporizhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions in the midst of the ongoing counter-offensive not far from the front. He spent the whole day with soldiers, Zelenskyj said in a video message recorded on the train late Monday evening. He did not provide any information about the exact locations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honors soldiers in the Zaporizhia region after a successful offensive Image: president.gov.ua

He’s listened to problems, he said. The insufficient staffing of some combat units and a lack of certain types of ammunition were also discussed. The talks also discussed the need for drones and weapons to counter enemy drones, as well as logistical aspects.

Romania rejects Ukrainian account

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu has dismissed Ukraine’s claims that Russian drones landed and exploded in the NATO and EU member country. The Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports in the Danube region in the border area on Monday night did not pose any danger to Romania, Odobescu said at a joint press conference with Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin. Of course there is always the risk of an accident, “but this time it wasn’t the case”. The Defense Ministry in Bucharest also rejected the Ukraine account.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (left) and her Romanian colleague Luminita Odobescu on their way to the press conference Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance

According to the Interfax news agency, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there was evidence of Russian drone strikes on Romanian territory. There are photos that “prove what fell there”.

Kuleba went on to say that there was “a tendency in Romania to downplay certain events so as not to become involved in a direct conflict”. However, given the Ukrainian-owned photos, it is “pointless” to deny the impacts.

Russia cancels major maneuvers

Russia has canceled its major military exercise “Sapad 23” (West) this year because of the war of aggression in Ukraine. “No, this year the exercises will take place in Ukraine,” the state news agency RIA quoted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu when asked.

Russia last held the Sapad exercise alongside its ally Belarus in September 2021, five months before invading the neighboring country. At that time it was said that 200,000 soldiers would take part.

Russian military helicopters during the Sapad maneuver in September 2021Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/picture alliance

The British Ministry of Defense recently announced in its daily situation assessment that it was assumed that Russia would cancel the military maneuvers due to a lack of troops. The exercise was originally scheduled for September.

se/mak/AR/djo (afp, rtr, dpa, ap)

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

