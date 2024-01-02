Kimberlee (35) and her children seemed to be the victims of a deadly murder, but then the truth came to light

© Colorado Springs Police Department

Kimberlee Singler (35), an American who had been hunted by international police forces for two weeks, was arrested in Great Britain this weekend. The woman waged a years-long battle for custody of her children. When she was in danger of losing them, it became a bloodbath.

The mother was last seen in Colorado Springs. An international arrest warrant was subsequently issued, which led to her arrest two days before the new year. She lived in hiding in Great Britain.

The offenses for which she was wanted date back to December 19. Then, around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment complex in Palomino Ranch Point, Colorado.

Inside the apartment, Kimberlee Singler and her 11-year-old daughter lay with injuries next to the bodies of her other children, Adan, 7, and Elianne “Ellie,” 9. The two youngest children did not make it.

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries, but an investigation later determined the 911 call was a hoax. There had been no burglary at all, nor had they been attacked by any stranger. She might have attacked her children herself.

A week later, the mother, who had since been released from hospital, was charged with murder, attempted murder, child abuse and assault. But by then she had already disappeared like crazy.

Singler, the investigation found, was involved in a lengthy custody battle with her ex-husband Kevin Wentz and was believed to be on the verge of losing her children. If she didn’t get them, no one would, that’s probably how she reacted at the time.

A Larimer County judge initially approved a custody plan that allowed Wentz to visit his children and granted Singler full custody. But after a series of incidents, the court ordered Kimberlee in mid-December to take the children to their father. She may have taken the law into her own hands then.

It is not clear how the children died and is part of the ongoing investigation. The woman will now be extradited to the US.

