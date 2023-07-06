Kimberly-Clark adjusts transformation projects

MULTINATIONAL Present in more than 175 countries, Kimberly-Clark, announced the appointment of Adriana Mosri as Director of Human Resources for North Latin America. Adriana, who is Venezuelan and Colombian and who lives in Colombia, has been part of the Kimberly-Clark team for more than 8 years and assumes the new role with the aim of continuing to accompany the company to strengthen its transformation projects in more than 11 countries in the region.

“I am very excited to be able to continue developing and building my professional career in a company that works for better care for a better world. I know that, together with an exemplary team, we will be able to navigate the challenges that we will face in each of the markets in the region, effectively exceeding each of the established strategic objectives,” said Mosri.

With more than 17 years of experience in the Human Resources area, Adriana is a professional who has all the skills and tools to accompany the organization’s business objectives from HR. During the last 8 years, Adriana has held various Human Resources positions within the company, including Human Resources Manager for Colombia and Ecuador, where she strengthened the organizational commitment, culture, and structural processes in these countries. Mosri has achieved great results, positioning Kimberly-Clark as an attractive company for all generations in the region and assumes the new role with the determination to navigate the challenges and opportunities of 11 Latin American markets.

This incorporation will be essential to face the two main challenges of the industry: the war for talent and its scarcity. As companies become more competitive in attraction and retention structures, organizations must ensure a culture in which employees feel valued and know that their contribution is of superior value.