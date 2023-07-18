Kind wishes from Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan announced her pregnancy in March and welcomed her first baby into the family. This is also confirmed by Jamie Lee Curtis, with a sweet dedication via Instagram.

Lindsay Lohan became mamma! Blue bow for the actress who has recently returned to being talked about even in the world of entertainment. Together with her husband Bader Shammaswelcomed her first baby into the family according to reports from Page Six. The actress had announced her pregnancy last March and, since then, she had documented the growth of her baby bump also through Instagram posts and stories. Also Jamie Lee Curtis he expressed his happiness and wished the family well.

Lindsay Lohan has become a mother: welcome Luai!

Lindsay Lohan preferred to protect hers privacy in recent years, announcing the presence of Bader Shammas in her life already at the end of the engagement proposal. A snap on social media to introduce him to his fans too, but already with the ring on his finger which highlighted their mutual commitment. In 2022 the wedding, always held in the name of privacy. Lindsay Lohan has also shown in recent years that she is still interested in show business. As a child prodigy, she accompanied a large chunk of entertainment by starring in as many family comedies as The Parent Trap, How Hard It Is to Be a Teenager, Freaky Friday and then to follow also Mean Girls, Kissed by Misfortune e Radio America. After a long hiatus, the actress reappeared as the star of a rom-com about Netflixentitled Falling for Christmas, and soon it will be the streaming giant again to relaunch it with another romantic comedy set in Ireland. Meanwhile Lindsay Lohan enjoys motherhood. Her chosen name for her baby, Luai, has Arabic origins and means “protector”. Also Jamie Lee Curtis he wanted to express his closeness to the couple of new parents, sharing a photograph via Instagram that dates back to the times of Crazy Friday.

Magical Monday. My movie daughter just made me a movie grandma. Congratulations to Lindsay and Bader on the birth of Luai.

In Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis starred Anna and Tess, a teenager and her mother who end up switching and living each other’s lives. The film, which was released in 2003, finally got the green light for a sequel twenty years later and both actresses have declared that they are very ready to return to the set together. Meanwhile, also considering the strike of screenwriters and actors in Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan enjoys motherhood. The actress’ publicist confirmed a EW that the family has officially welcomed Luai into their arms and that “she is over the moon, very much in love” with her baby.

