Today, primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in Beijing are fully open, and millions of primary and secondary school students return to school as scheduled. This is the first school season after the implementation of the “Class B and B Management”. Schools focus on the first week of school, design the first lesson and plan after-school services, so that children can start a new life with a sense of ritual. Integrate into the normal order of campus life. Various activities welcome students to “return” to campus Passing through the opening gate with the theme of “New Semester in Spring”, as soon as the students arrive at the school gate, they can feel the vitality of spring; A fun rabbit-shaped card, write down the goals of the new semester on the first day of school… In order to let the children have a healthy, happy and fulfilling campus life in the new semester, Xicheng District, Beijing has made high-standard preparations for the start of primary and secondary schools and kindergartens , including the completion of campus security inspections and investigation of various potential safety hazards; carefully arranging a clean and beautiful campus environment to create a warm atmosphere for the opening of the school; carefully designing an educational opening ceremony. Some schools have designed interesting physical recovery exercises and small sports games to organize students to gradually strengthen their physical fitness; some schools have prepared a red-themed opening ceremony, allowing students to exchange and share reading red books, visiting red venues, and watching red movies during the winter vacation , The gains and experiences of singing red songs stimulate patriotic feelings; Kindergartens carefully arranged childlike and lovely environments, carefully designed activities based on the age characteristics of children, welcomed the children back to “home” with cheerful songs, and designed outdoor exercises and companion games to make the children feel happy when returning to the kindergarten kindergarten time. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Xicheng District Education Committee stated that in order to better promote the high-quality and balanced development of education, consolidate the education plateau, create a peak of education, and make warm Xicheng education, in the new semester, Xicheng District will continue to vigorously develop the “small but Fine, small and beautiful characteristic schools, through the introduction of “master studios” and the introduction of university resources, etc., strive to create a boutique characteristic school with characteristic courses, characteristic landscapes, characteristic culture and characteristic school-running models, and realize “everything is beautiful, beautiful and beautiful”. The educational ecology of sharing together and each with its own characteristics promotes the high-level, high-quality and balanced development of education in Xicheng District. At the same time, continue to focus on the effectiveness of “double reduction”, focus on classroom teaching, curriculum construction, teaching and research guidance, digital empowerment, etc., coordinate and optimize educational resources, improve the quality of after-school services, and make children sleep more adequately, be healthier, and have a happier childhood . Civilization preaching through train enters the school “Students, it’s been a long time. Welcome back to the beautiful campus. Today we invite a volunteer from Fengtai District New Era Civilization Practice Volunteer Service Corps, and teacher Zhang Xuan, an ideological and political researcher at Fengtai Branch of Beijing Institute of Education, to bring us ” Carry forward the spirit of the times, bloom the flower of youth” theme education course.” On the first day of school, nearly 100,000 primary and secondary school students in 109 primary and secondary schools in Fengtai District ushered in an “exclusive customized course”, which was explained in a simple and simple way by ideological and political teaching and research staff It understands the profound connotation of Chinese-style modernization, and encourages the majority of primary and middle school students to strive to be responsible and responsible young people in the new era. In the first class of school, Zhang Xuan used fascinating stories and easy-to-understand language to educate everyone to cherish the good years, cultivate morality, be diligent and motivated, and be useful to the country, the people, and the society. At the same time, Zhang Xuan also issued the initiative of "Building a civilized urban area, starting from me" to the teachers and students in the district, mobilizing everyone to start from the small, establish a new style of civilization, and contribute to the establishment of a national civilized urban area. It is understood that this "first lesson of school" is one of the "Civilized Fengtai 365" publicity through trains innovatively carried out by Fengtai District. It is carried out in an online and offline mode. People from Times Civilization Practice Institute and 397 New Era Civilization Practice Stations listened to the presentation simultaneously, with nearly 190,000 viewers in the district. Liu Yi, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Fengtai District Committee and full-time deputy director of the District Creation Office, introduced that the “Civilized Fengtai 365” publicity train is an innovative measure for Fengtai District’s civilized practice activities in the new era in 2023. The publicity through train fully integrates the superior resources of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the grassroots people’s publicity group in Fengtai District, and invites teachers from colleges and universities stationed in the district, teachers from “three-level party schools” and business backbones of functional departments to enter the live broadcast room and face the cadres and masses in the district Carry out publicity, and build a multi-level and three-dimensional publicity system of “experts talk about theory, leaders talk about policies, and people tell stories”, and build the new era of civilized practice stations into a new position for theoretical promotion in the region, so that there are publicity every day, and the station There are activities on the website to let the party’s innovative theory “fly into the homes of ordinary people”. Carry out health education and build a safe campus Many schools take “being the first person responsible for their own health” as the main content, and carry out health education at the beginning of the school year to create a safe campus and ensure the health of teachers and students. Fensiting Primary School in Dongcheng District, Beijing invited the staff of Dongcheng District Youth Health Center to teach tips on health protection; the school doctor of Beijing No. New coronavirus infection and infectious disease prevention and control knowledge and skills are included in the first class of the school year to improve students’ awareness of disease prevention and self-protection ability. Deputy Director Yang Chunyan, who is in charge of physical education at Dengshikou Primary School, said that considering that students need to adjust and adapt to the test of the epidemic, the school not only arranges the class teacher to monitor the physical condition of the students, but also mainly conducts restorative exercises in the first month after the start of school. The physical education teacher will organize students to do well. Prepare for activities while reducing the intensity and difficulty of exercise, try not to arrange anaerobic exercise such as long-distance running, and use “slow start” methods such as jogging and aerobics to allow students to re-adapt to the rhythm of physical exercise and gradually return to normal exercise levels. The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds that schools should ensure that students have time for outdoor activities. At the beginning of the school year, it is recommended to guide students to actively participate in outdoor low-intensity activities, and gradually follow the health conditions of students. Under the condition of ensuring safety, gradually increase the exercise load to ensure that students have no less than 2 hours of outdoor activities every day during the day. (over)

