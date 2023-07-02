Kindu: the PROVED of Maniema 1 is satisfied with the respect of the school calendar in its entity

The director of the educational province Maniema 1, Mokito Gaunda expressed, Saturday, July 1, his joy to see the schools of his entity respect the school calendar 2022-2023.

It was in Kindu, capital of Maniema, during the official closing of the school year throughout the national territory.

“I traveled the four corners of my province (Editor’s note: educational) especially in the town of Kindu where I saw popular jubilation never seen since I started teaching. I also throw the flowers to all the schools that have respected the school calendar. It’s almost 90% of our schools that have adhered to this school calendar,” he said.

For their part, many parents of students expressed their satisfaction at seeing their children end the event in style:

“It is a feeling of joy that drives me, seeing that the schools have recovered the calendar normally after the years of turbulence due to the Corona virus. The school calendar is back to normal, hoping that next year we will have to start the school year in the best conditions and on the date indicated.

In Maniema, the students of several schools announced the results of the end of the school year except those of the 4th year of the humanities which await the publication of the State examination.

Almost in all schools and in the four corners of the city of Kindu, parents showed scenes of jubilation.

Contrary to the decision of the mayor prohibiting them under penalty of sanctions, the festive caravans were organized on the public highway.