Before the end of the voter identification and registration operation, some applicants from Kindu (Maniema) are already complaining about the deterioration in the quality of the voter card they received. ” The writings on the card are already beginning to erase “, lamented one of them, Friday, March 10, at Radio Okapi.

The more time passes, the more the inhabitants of Kindu who have had the chance to enlist, believe that soon their cards could no longer be used, since the writings are already fading.

« I am very sorry about the quality of this card! You see yourself (…) How the face is erased, the identities also erased. We haven’t even reached a month yet! I don’t know if in two months I will have a card or either I have to remain a Congolese without a card “, lamented one of them.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI)/Maniema asks the population to calm down. She will escalate this issue to her superiors so that a solution can be found.

Dysfunction

Some city dwellers lament the length of time they spend in front of registration centers to obtain voter cards.

A lady met in the city center testifies to having done five days:

“It was after five days that I (succeeded in) enlisting. It’s painful here, some pay money but by the grace of God I got my card after five days”.

The others indicate that, since the beginning of the process, they present themselves at the registration center but have never had the chance to enlist. A student denounces the coinage and favoritism of CENI agents: