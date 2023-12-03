King Charles at climate summit: “The earth does not belong to us, but we belong to the earth”

© AP

Britain’s King Charles III called on participants at the UN climate summit COP28 in Dubai on Friday to take swift action against climate change. Charles hopes that the climate summit can be “a critical turning point towards real transformation measures”. “The earth does not belong to us, but we belong to the earth.”

“In 2050, our grandchildren will not ask us what we said. They have to live with the consequences of what we have done and what we have not done,” the king said in front of a room full of world leaders.

The monarch warned against indifference as one climate record after another falls. “We are conducting a huge, terrifying experiment that will change all ecological conditions at once, at a rate far faster than nature can keep up with,” he said. Despite some bright spots, the alarm signals are still too often ignored, Charles said.

Charles has long been known as a champion of nature and the environment. As heir apparent, he opened COP21 in Paris. However, as king he must be politically neutral and follow the line of the British government. It recently announced controversial plans to scale up oil and gas extraction from the North Sea.

