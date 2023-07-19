King Mohammed VI offers condolences to the family of the great journalist “Omar Selim”

According to the royal court’s communiqué, His Majesty the King said, in this telegram, “We received with great emotion the obituary of the late, able journalist Salim bin Ammar, covered by God’s forgiveness and pleasure, may God grant him peace.”

On this sad occasion, His Majesty the King expressed to the family members of the late Mabroor, and through them to all his family and relatives, to his national media and cultural family, and to all his friends and lovers, his deepest condolences and sincere feelings of sympathy “on the passing of a prominent journalist, who was distinguished throughout his media career by his courtesy and high professionalism imbued with spirit.” Sincere patriotism and close adherence to the nation’s constants and sanctities.

And from what was stated in this telegram as well, “God Almighty, we ask that He inspires you with beautiful patience and good condolences in this painful affliction that God has no answer for, and that He rewards your dear deceased with the best reward for what he has done for his country of great deeds, and that He includes him with His vast mercy and generous forgiveness.”

