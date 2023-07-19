Home » King Mohammed VI offers condolences to the family of the great journalist “Omar Selim”
News

King Mohammed VI offers condolences to the family of the great journalist “Omar Selim”

by admin
King Mohammed VI offers condolences to the family of the great journalist “Omar Selim”

According to the royal court’s communiqué, His Majesty the King said, in this telegram, “We received with great emotion the obituary of the late, able journalist Salim bin Ammar, covered by God’s forgiveness and pleasure, may God grant him peace.”

On this sad occasion, His Majesty the King expressed to the family members of the late Mabroor, and through them to all his family and relatives, to his national media and cultural family, and to all his friends and lovers, his deepest condolences and sincere feelings of sympathy “on the passing of a prominent journalist, who was distinguished throughout his media career by his courtesy and high professionalism imbued with spirit.” Sincere patriotism and close adherence to the nation’s constants and sanctities.

And from what was stated in this telegram as well, “God Almighty, we ask that He inspires you with beautiful patience and good condolences in this painful affliction that God has no answer for, and that He rewards your dear deceased with the best reward for what he has done for his country of great deeds, and that He includes him with His vast mercy and generous forgiveness.”

electronic flag

See also  I do practical things for the masses丨Send warmth and love before the Mid-Autumn Festival_Events

You may also like

National basketball tournament in Quibdó

Bitcoin Miner Sheltered From Recent Decrease By CoinTelegraph

The Red Crescent: 17 injuries during the storming...

Elon Musk urges disclosure of how aid to...

Giulia Tramontano, on the tombstone the image of...

44 degree steamer without air conditioning… Passengers trapped...

Avalanche tragedy in Quetame already leaves 15 people...

E-procurement: the FAQs relating to the Technical Rules...

The number of Internet service subscriptions is about...

Former Venezuelan Intelligence Director Hugo Carvajal Faces Narcoterrorism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy