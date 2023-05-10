King Vallenato Beto Villa turned 70

Born in Pivijay, Magdalena, in May 1953, the accordion player Alberto Villa Payares, better known as Beto Villathis Tuesday, May 9, he turned 70 years old.

He lived this important date together with his family, friends and other loved ones.

“Happy birthday to a brother of life, may God continue to fill you with health and blessings, Beto Villa, a big hug. Could it be that we get The Company 2?”, wrote the singer Iván Villazón on his Twitter account.

Happy birthday to a brother of life, may God continue to fill you with health and blessings @betovillaoficial a big hug 🪗🙏🏼🙏🏼 Will we get The Company 2? pic.twitter.com/P8Nrt5O4J7 — Iván Villazón (@ivanvillazon) May 9, 2023

With this publication, ‘La voz tenor del vallenato’ refers to the musical album ‘La compañía’, which he recorded with Beto Villa in the year 1991.

The successful and talented accordion player began his love for this musical instrument when he was 17 years old, and in 1988 he managed to be crowned Professional King of the Vallenato Festival.

In addition, he was Amateur King in 1974, and occupied second places, as a professional, in 1978, 1979 and 1996. He took first place at the Plato Festival in 1974.

On the other hand, as a composer he has stood out with songs like ‘Me tira y me hala’, recorded by Iván Villazón in 1993.

In 1978, Villa joined forces with Beto Zabaleta and with him formed his most famous project, the group ‘Los Betos’, releasing 16 record works in 10 years. He is currently preparing a great meeting of Vallenato kings to record them all together, in a project that he has called the ‘Vallenata Symphony’.