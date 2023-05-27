King Vallenato Javier Matta is being questioned for showing his penis on a sticker

Scandalous has been the fact that through different social networks, a sticker has been leaked in which King Vallenato 2023, Javier Matta, is seen showing his genitals, an image, which in turn, many people have filmed on the different platforms, amazed at the immoral act carried out by who today is a reference in vallenato folklore.

Before this embarrassing episode, through a video posted on his Instagram account, Javier Matta opened up to his audience and apologized with the following message:

´´There is a sticker that is spreading around where I am showing my genitals. It is a sticker that I made in December of last year, the life I was leading was not the one I deserved and obviously all the decisions I made were leading me down a terrible path.

He said that he is very sorry with the people he hurt, with the people he bragged about and for the comments he made with his friends. ´´Those who know me openly, know that I have had problems with women. That my relationships have been ephemeral,” he added.

He also pointed out that many people have fallen into the game of comparing him with ‘Nacho Vidal’ as a result of his actions. ´´They compare me because I myself took it upon myself to disclose it and boast about my condition,´´ he said.

He told his followers that he is going through a moment of change in his life. Although the situation presented with the sticker affects his image, he assured that thanks to a process of personal transformation, he hopes not to repeat it.

“God gives opportunities and he is giving me mine. Apologies”. The comments have not been long in coming, but most Internet users have sent him messages of support.

Related