Every February 15 the singer-songwriter of Vallenato music Omar Geles Celebrate his birthday. This 2023 king vallenato turns 56 years old.

Geles has stood out for being one of the most recognized interpreters of this musical genre. Together with Miguel Morales, he was a member of the group ‘Los Diablitos’. In 1985 he was crowned Rey Vallenato Amateur; in 1987 Rey de Reyes in the same category and Rey Vallenato in 1989.

In an interview with the weekly La Calle, the singer-songwriter told how his beginnings in music were: “My history with Vallenato music begins when my father, Roberto Geles, bought an accordion for my brother Juan Manuel Geles, and me a drumwhich made me very angry, since I wanted the accordion”.

He also mentioned that he had tantrums because he liked the accordion and his brother wouldn’t lend it to him. “I imagined that I was playing an accordion, until my brother got bored and they gave it to me, so the first time I played it I took the song out of Diomedes Díaz ‘Spiritual Star‘That’s why that song is the one I always want to play with all my colleagues, that’s where all my love for Vallenato music comes from”.

Weeks ago, Geles released his new single titled ‘Lipotusa’, together with Andreína, the new female voice of vallenato; a composition that sends a message of empowerment to those women who suffer ‘thusas’ after having ended a relationship.