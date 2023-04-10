Indagano i Carabinieri on the episode of the explosion of a rudimentary devicea letter bomb in all likelihood, placed by unknown hands near one of the entrances to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesseson the road leading to Montenero di Bisaccia.

Not much damage caused.

During the night the fact and, based on the first findings, it would have been to act a man with a covered face who, after cutting part of an external fence, moved near a door of the building to subsequently detonate the bomb.

On the spot, controlled by a closed circuit video surveillance system, in addition to the men of the Arma, the Firefighters of Vasto.