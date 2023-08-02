Kingfisher stars on vacation – Magazine News

broadcast on Star TV screens Kingfisher, It broke ratings records and the new pre-season players went to rest.

Playing the husband and wife in the series Gozde Kansu ve Emre Altug while on vacation together.

about the duo love He denied the rumors and said they were friends.

meaningful photo

Emre Altuğ and Gözde Kansu posted a picture they took on vacation on social media.

Emre Altuğ’un”TheirIn the frame where he made the ” sign, Gözde Kansu was seen to be cheerful.

In addition, Altuğ tagged Gözde Kansu in the shared frame, “caught‘ he wrote.

Click for Other Magazine News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

