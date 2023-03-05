They can be enjoyed through the official channel of the tournament on Twitch (kingsleague) and on You Tube (@KingsLeagueOfficial) for free. TOIn addition, each of the streamer presidents broadcast the matches of their team, while reacting to it.

Piqué would extend his ‘Kings League’ to more countries

The invention of the former Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué it has been a complete success. Fusing the passion of football with the benefits of digital platforms and immersive sports formats have been very well received. The Kings League, a 7-a-side football league chaired by streamres, in its recent days, has generated more than a million viewers.

Together with Ibai Llanos, Iker Casillas, Sergio el ‘Kun’ Agüero and other well-known figures on platforms such as Twitch, they have carried out a laboratory that develops with attractive surprises for new audiences like wild cards, unknown professional players and shiny endorsements. This is how this sport advances day after day with many cameras for the web on top.

Recently, it has been known that there is a proposal to expand this league on the table. With figures as successful as thunderous, it was time to think about expanding the project in more countries. Piqué himself told his partners that he is negotiating the possibility of taking the Kings League to seven or eight interested nations.