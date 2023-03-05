Home News Kings League games not to be missed
News

Kings League games not to be missed

by admin
Kings League games not to be missed

They can be enjoyed through the official channel of the tournament on Twitch (kingsleague) and on You Tube (@KingsLeagueOfficial) for free. TOIn addition, each of the streamer presidents broadcast the matches of their team, while reacting to it.

Piqué would extend his ‘Kings League’ to more countries

The invention of the former Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué it has been a complete success. Fusing the passion of football with the benefits of digital platforms and immersive sports formats have been very well received. The Kings League, a 7-a-side football league chaired by streamres, in its recent days, has generated more than a million viewers.

Together with Ibai Llanos, Iker Casillas, Sergio el ‘Kun’ Agüero and other well-known figures on platforms such as Twitch, they have carried out a laboratory that develops with attractive surprises for new audiences like wild cards, unknown professional players and shiny endorsements. This is how this sport advances day after day with many cameras for the web on top.

Recently, it has been known that there is a proposal to expand this league on the table. With figures as successful as thunderous, it was time to think about expanding the project in more countries. Piqué himself told his partners that he is negotiating the possibility of taking the Kings League to seven or eight interested nations.

See also  The Sign of the Year is from the "CFadda" brico center in Cagliari

You may also like

Here is the future growth trajectory of green...

Nóvita: Child Development Center, security, seniors.

Adjuvant for blown extrusion without PFAS

Police released in San Vicente del Caguan are...

Gather the majestic power of building Chinese-style modernization——From...

Enel to donate solar panels with total capacity...

Follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ with...

Get to know the Valledupar parks where there...

Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng and promote...

300 million to renovate hotels — Companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy