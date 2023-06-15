Kinshasa: associations fighting against unwanted pregnancies plead for the decriminalization of abortion

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani”/>

The national coalition of Associations fighting against unwanted pregnancies pleads for the decriminalization of abortion in the DRC in accordance with the Maputo protocol.

Before the Gender, Women, Family and Child Commission on Tuesday, June 13 at the National Assembly, this coalition recalled that abortion is currently the second leading cause of death among women.

During a working session with the Gender, Family and Child Commission, the coordinator of the National Coalition for the Fight against Unwanted Pregnancies pleaded for the Maputo Protocol to be taken into account in the DRC in order to decriminalize abortion. .

He recalls that the one who aborts is condemned according to articles 165 and 166 of the Congolese penal code, while at the same time, the Maputo protocol authorizes abortion under certain conditions.

Articles 165 and 166 of the Penal Code are repeated as follows:

“Article 165: Anyone who, by food, drink, medicine, violence or by any other means, causes a woman to abort, will be punished with penal servitude from five to fifteen years. Article 166: The woman who voluntarily has an abortion, will be punished with penal servitude of five to ten years”.

The president of the Gender, Family and Child Commission, Christelle Vuanga, evokes the need to harmonize Congolese laws with international texts in order to put an end to the mortality linked to clandestine abortions: