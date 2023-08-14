Kinshasa hosts this Monday the Round Table on the evaluation of the state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri

The meeting of the Round Table on the evaluation of the state of siege in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri opens this Monday, August 14 at the People’s Palace in Kinshasa.

This work will end on Wednesday August 16th.

This round table will bring together:

The delegates of the Presidency of the Republic, of the National Assembly, of the Senate, of the Government, of the judicial power, of the provincial assemblies, of the provincial governments and of the customary power;

Persons mandated by religious denominations, recognized organizations and associations, the Federation of Congo Businesses as well as experts.

According to the spokesman of the Government, Patrick Muyaya, this round table wanted by President Félix Tshisekedi comes after the work held from Monday 19 to Friday 23 June, which made it possible to identify the participants as well as the themes to be addressed.

« The recommendations that will be released there will be submitted to the Head of State to decide on the future of this decision. “, specifies the Minister Patrick Muyaya.

Safety at the center of concerns

The civil society of the city of Goma welcomes the convening of this meeting while drawing up a mixed assessment of this exceptional regime put in place to bring peace to these two provinces.

The president of this structure, Marion Ngavo, wants to see the participants in these meetings decide for the security of the populations and not for political interests.

« The holding of the round table on the state of siege is an event eagerly awaited by the population to see how to decide on the future management of eastern DRC, in order to have peace, security and development. Indeed, during the period of the state of siege, there was a decrease in tribal conflicts in the province of North Kivu. We have witnessed a maximization of revenue on an impoverished population, bruised evaluates Marion Ngavo.

He adds : ” But also insecurity, killings, massive population displacements, growing harassment, activism and the occupation of entities by terrorist rebels from m23 and ADF, as well as Mai-Mai. Civil society thinks that the round table should put an end to the state of siege, that we can carry out a special audit on the management of the province during the state of siege, and that circulation begins normally in the provinces of the North- Kivu and Ituri ».

restore peace

For the national deputy Bertrin Mubozi, president of the Defense and Security Commission at the National Assembly, the decisions that will be taken during this round table should reassure the populations of the East on the return of peace and security.

« And so we should orient all our thoughts in the direction of reassuring ourselves that at the operational level but also at the level of the management and the administration of these two provinces, we can reassure ourselves that the two will contribute to this objective targeted by the President of the Republic and by all of us: to finally see the population of this part of the Republic live in peace and security “, he recommended.

