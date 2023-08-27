Home » Kinshasa: life imprisonment required for MP Mwangachuchu
Kinshasa: life imprisonment required for MP Mwangachuchu

During the hearing on Friday, August 25, the officer of the public prosecutor requested against the national deputy Mwangachuchu five years of main penal servitude for illegal possession of weapons and ammunition of war, 20 years of main penal servitude for treason, life imprisonment for participation in an insurrectionary movement.

Pursuant to article 7 of the military penal code, the public prosecutor combined the sentences and asked the judges of the High Military Court for the strongest sentence, ie life imprisonment.

During last Tuesday’s appearance hearing, the prosecution had reclassified the offense of espionage as treason against Édouard Mwangachuchu. This proves sufficiently, according to the advice of the deputy, that the military prosecutor wants at all costs to incriminate his client who continues to proclaim his innocence.

Me Thomas Gamakolo thinks that the public prosecutor was unable to demonstrate the offense of espionage and could simply ask for the acquittal of the defendant:

“It is very serious what the public prosecutor has done, he had already defined the framework of the pleading on espionage, in principle, we were not even going to allow it. We allowed it because we want to make my client feel guilty”.

Mwangachuchu and his co-defendant, Robert Mushamalirwa, are accused of intelligence with the M23 rebellion.

After more than thirty hearings with several depositions from the informing police officers, the lawsuit of the deputy thus tends towards the end.

