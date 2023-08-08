Kinshasa: resumption of the trial of Jean-Marc Kabund at the Court of Cassation

The trial of Jean-Marc Kabund, national deputy and former interim president of the UDPS, resumed this Monday, August 7 at the Court of Cassation, in the city of Kinshasa.

The former first vice-president of the office of the National Assembly is prosecuted for having made, during a press briefing, remarks qualified as insulting, likely to alarm the population and to undermine the honor due to public institutions and the dignity of the Head of State.

Added to this is the contempt of Parliament, the Government, the Republic and the spread of false rumors.

The next hearing, scheduled for Monday August 14, 2023, will be devoted to pleadings.

Jean-Marc Kabund has been arrested since August 9, after his hearing at the prosecution at the Court of Cassation and is kept in Makala central prison.

The facts date back to July 18, 2023. On that day, during a press conference organized to announce the creation of his political party, Alliance for Change, Jean-Marc Kabund severely criticized the management of the country by the government in place.

He declares that “the Tshisekedi regime has totally failed”, qualifying the Head of State as “enjoyor”.

For him, the people who placed their hope in this regime saw the rebirth of tribalism and regionalism. He expressed his regret for having “contributed that Félix Tshisekedi is President of the Republic”.

Because of these remarks, but also other more virulent ones, the Court of Cassation heard Mr. Kabund and placed him in detention in the central prison of Makala.

The Court of Cassation finally decided on August 12, 2022 to place Jean-Marc Kabund under house arrest in a framework to be determined by the General Prosecutor’s Office. But his lawyers had argued for house arrest, that is to say, in his residence in Kingabwa.

Since that day, no follow-up has been given to this decision of Justice. And Jean-Marc Kabund is still in Makala central prison.

What makes say to his lawyers and his political party Alliance for the loading that Jean-Marc Kabund is “hostage” of the power.

