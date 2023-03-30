Photo Third-Party Rights.”/>

The 4th edition of the forum on women’s entrepreneurship “Level UP Makutano” opens its doors on Friday, March 31 at the Sultani River, in Kinshasa.

This two-day activity will focus on several themes including the master class, certifying training on the business plan.

It is an opportunity to share experiences and exchanges on agribusiness, digital, economy, finance, politics and entrepreneurship in various fields.

Senegal, Togo and Côte d’Ivoire are invited to this meeting in Kinshasa.

You should also know that the organizing committee of Level Up Makutano specially offers two entry tickets to two Congolese women entrepreneurs for this 4th edition.

These women must contact by WhattsApp this number +32 492 848 465, while specifying their name, their field of action, before explaining why they want to participate in Level Up 4, only two people will be selected at the end.

This forum is placed under the theme: “Together let’s break the codes!” “.

The communication officer of “Level UP Makutano”, Larissa Diakanua, talks about it in this interview with Jean Marc Matwaki.

More info at www.levelupmakutano.com.