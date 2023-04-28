Kinshasa: the Constitutional Court refers Jean-Marc Kabund to the Court of Cassation

” />

In the case concerning MP Jean-Marc Kabund, the Constitutional Court delivered its judgment on Thursday 27 April, rejecting his defense request and referring Kabund to the Court of Cassation.

At the public hearing on Monday, November 14 before the Court of Cassation, the defense had indeed requested the stay of the instruction. She had indeed seized the Constitutional Court for unconstitutionality of the request of the public prosecutor seeking to obtain the fixing of this trial.

