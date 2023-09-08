Kinshasa: the Po na Congo network pays tribute to the victims of the Goma carnage

Civil society organizations, members of the Po Na Congo network, on Thursday September 8 in Kinshasa, paid tribute to the victims of the carnage in Goma.

This ceremony was organized on the Place du Genecost, formerly Place des Évolués. It took place in the presence of several members of civil society and citizen movements.

« Justice for Goma! never again ! this carnage cannot go unnoticed ! ”, are the key words of this ceremony.

According to Emmanuel Mabunguta, member of the Po na Congo network and coordinator of the Justice in Action movement, this gathering explains “the need to guarantee the non-repetition of these atrocious acts, and the need for responsibilities to be established at all levels “.

« We organized this tribute ceremony to remind the Congolese government to do justice. It will not only be enough to recall a governor to Kinshasa, but it would also be necessary for this governor, who is responsible for operations in this province under siege, to answer for his actions as such, but also we would like all these people who gave the order to launch the assault, that he also be in front of the bar. Because we cannot imagine that for an operation of such scale, that it was only the military governor who made the decision ”, hammered Emmanuel Mabunguta.

This ceremony was also intended to be an opportunity to “ send a message of solidarity to the families of the victims, but also to the injured, to all those people who have lost their loved ones, who do not know where they are “, he added.

For the Po na Congo network, this killing also reveals “ the need for retraining of the DRC security services on respect for human rights ».

On August 30 in Goma, the police opened fire on civilians, most of whom were followers of the sect “Natural Judaic Messianic Faith towards the Nations”, who also call themselves “Wazalendo”. The latter were trying to demonstrate in the street against the presence of MONUSCO, EAC forces and international NGOs in North Kivu.

