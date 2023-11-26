Kinshasa: the “Soko Soko Bazar” market for recycled products is held at the Maison de France

The Congolese crafts market called “Soko Soko Bazar” has been held since Saturday, November 25 at the Maison de France in Kinshasa. It is an initiative of the Union of French Abroad.

Twice a year, this market offers a showcase to Congolese artisans and other artists, especially those working in recycling, the opportunity to exhibit, make their products known and find potential buyers.

This last edition of the year closes this Sunday at 6 p.m. It saw the participation of at least 70 artisans.

Among the items on display are clothing, handbags, baskets, trays, masks, jewelry, decorative objects for offices and homes, masks, dolls. The most used materials are wood, ceramic, ivory, fabric, fibers, pearls, silver, iron and malachite.

The majority of these works have the particularity of being the fruit of . This is the case of a mirror with its frame made of champagne corks. Or a multi-colored giraffe, made of wire and coffee capsules. Also black dolls and dancers made of wire, wood and fabric.

But also a snowman, made with plastic cups, the work of patients suffering from mental illnesses at the Telema center in Kintambo.

Or finally, placemats made from corks or banana fibers and tables made from baobab fibers.

From a food perspective, there are different products like herbal teas, juices, coffee, chocolate, chia seeds and others.

The exhibitors come from Kinshasa, but also from other provinces such as North Kivu.

“We want, through this activity, to bring foreigners and especially Congolese people to discover and support their artisans by purchasing their products. There is a lot of talent,” said Raphael Wanzio, one of the organizers of this market.