Kisangani: a highwayman presented this Saturday to the mayor of the city

A highway robber nicknamed Manu was presented on Saturday August 12 to the mayor of the city of Kisangani (Tshopo) the day after his arrest by the police.

The security services put several charges against him, including criminal association, extortion of the property of peaceful citizens, arson of houses and murder.

It was after several months of active search by the security services that the nicknamed Manu was arrested in a place of entertainment in Kisangani.

The commander of the urban police, colonel Floribert Kingombe specifies that this arrest intervened three days ago, at the end of the concert of a musician in the Hawaii district.

« He is being prosecuted on nine counts. As for murder, he would have committed it last October. He had, in fact, struck a man with a large stone in the head, thus causing his death. He had accused his victim of having mortally wounded one of his lieutenants during an argument between two groups of gangs. But a few months earlier underlines the commander of the urban police, Manu had set fire to the office of the provincial assembly, the day before the election of the governor of province “, he said.

While congratulating the police for this crackdown, the mayor of Kisangani, Delly Likunde urges the population of his entity to be vigilant.

At the same time, he recommends that he report all thugs to the police for his safety.

In the meantime, the alleged thugs are kept in the PNC cell and will be brought before military justice to answer for their actions.