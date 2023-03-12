Ph/ CIFOR-ICRAF”/>

The studies carried out to date on the biodiversity of the Congo Basin are still insufficient to really know its diversity. There are still many unknowns about the real identity and density of several species, said participants at the 2nd International Conference on Biodiversity in the Congo Basin, which closed on Friday (March 10) in Kisangani.

Organized by CEBIOS, Capacities for Biodiversity and Sustainable Development and UNIKIS, the conference recognizes that there are large gaps in knowledge on biological diversity and little knowledge is available on population dynamics for several species. In the region.

Central Africa, according to the speakers, is therefore the most lagging region in terms of timeliness of biodiversity data, compared to the rest of the world.

They therefore underline the need and urgency to conduct studies of several kinds for a better understanding of the biodiversity of the Congo Basin and its management. These studies should focus on the diversity of flora and fauna. They must also be updated to understand the origins and distribution mechanisms for native and exotic species.

The other recommendations for strengthening the training of young researchers and technicians in taxonomy, including numerous practical works in the field.

The speakers also recommend integrating the knowledge of local communities. For example, reforestation programs in Congo Basin countries should focus on native species highlighting the artistic, religious, or economic value of the selected species.

Raising awareness among stakeholders and mobilizing funds for fundamental research on biodiversity in the Congo Basin in a multi-institutional and multidisciplinary collaboration is also part of the major recommendations of these meetings.

This international conference on biodiversity had the major objective of understanding the protection of the environment in the Congo Basin and its links with biodiversity, health, climate and ecological social systems.