The second international conference on biodiversity in the Congo Basin officially opened its doors this Monday, March 6 in the amphitheater of the central campus of the University of Kisangani (UNIKIS) in the province of Tshopo. The Secretary General at the Ministry of the Environment, Benjamin Toirambe, who chaired the ceremony, recommended that the speakers develop projects to help improve the living conditions of the communities in order to better fight against the degradation of our biodiversity.

Insecurity, conflicts and all other forms of violence in the eastern part of the DRC seriously hamper the management of biodiversity in the DRC, underlines the Secretary General at the Ministry of the Environment.

“We need to know the biodiversity of planet earth. Of course, we fight against the degradation of biodiversity. But if we have a country like ours, the DRC, whose large population is very poor, how are we going to solve the problem of preserving biodiversity, ”recalled Benjamin Toirambe.

For its part, the management of the Biodiversity Monitoring Center (CSB) of UNIKIS, one of the organizers, insists on the control by the communities of the specificities of the biodiversity of the Congo Basin.

Professor Daniel Upoki, deputy director of the CSB and Onésime Mubenga, project coordinator at the UNIKIS and Cebios biodiversity monitoring center, insist that the scientists’ research provides enough information on the Congo Basin:

“What we expect from this conference is to make researchers, the media and everyone else aware of the need to protect what exists. And we can’t protect what we don’t know. So here we are promoting research on biodiversity in the Congo Basin”, argues Daniel Upoki.

The opening of this conference therefore leaves room for a series of workshops, training and seminars on a multitude of themes on the preservation of biodiversity.