Home News Kisangani: opening of the second international conference on biodiversity
News

Kisangani: opening of the second international conference on biodiversity

by admin
Kisangani: opening of the second international conference on biodiversity

“/>

The second international conference on biodiversity in the Congo Basin officially opened its doors this Monday, March 6 in the amphitheater of the central campus of the University of Kisangani (UNIKIS) in the province of Tshopo. The Secretary General at the Ministry of the Environment, Benjamin Toirambe, who chaired the ceremony, recommended that the speakers develop projects to help improve the living conditions of the communities in order to better fight against the degradation of our biodiversity.

Insecurity, conflicts and all other forms of violence in the eastern part of the DRC seriously hamper the management of biodiversity in the DRC, underlines the Secretary General at the Ministry of the Environment.

“We need to know the biodiversity of planet earth. Of course, we fight against the degradation of biodiversity. But if we have a country like ours, the DRC, whose large population is very poor, how are we going to solve the problem of preserving biodiversity, ”recalled Benjamin Toirambe.

For its part, the management of the Biodiversity Monitoring Center (CSB) of UNIKIS, one of the organizers, insists on the control by the communities of the specificities of the biodiversity of the Congo Basin.

Professor Daniel Upoki, deputy director of the CSB and Onésime Mubenga, project coordinator at the UNIKIS and Cebios biodiversity monitoring center, insist that the scientists’ research provides enough information on the Congo Basin:

“What we expect from this conference is to make researchers, the media and everyone else aware of the need to protect what exists. And we can’t protect what we don’t know. So here we are promoting research on biodiversity in the Congo Basin”, argues Daniel Upoki.

The opening of this conference therefore leaves room for a series of workshops, training and seminars on a multitude of themes on the preservation of biodiversity.

You may also like

Pioneering Woman – breaking latest news

The truth about the alleged courtship of Lina...

Ministry of the Interior: Neumünster continues to be...

Hongqi District of Xinxiang City launched the New...

Exciting…: Gold, silver and rare earths… Here the...

“Kagame thinks he’s allowed everything because Macron has...

Murder of a young man on the right...

Strike in France restricts train services on Tuesday

Kinshasa: increase in the prices of basic necessities...

Load tests to the Pan-American variant

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy