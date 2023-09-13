Kishida “continues to seek meeting with Kim Jong-un”… Japan’s new foreign minister “We are watching with concern” (comprehensive) :: Sympathetic media Newsis News Agency ::

[도쿄=AP/뉴시스]Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on the 13th that he would continue to seek a meeting with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. In the photo, Prime Minister Kishida is arriving at the Tokyo Liberal Democratic Party headquarters after the second large-scale cabinet reshuffle that day. 2023.09.13.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Shin Jeong-won = After the North Korea-Russia summit held in Russia on the 13th (local time), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida repeatedly expressed his intention to meet with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

According to TASS News Agency and NHK, Prime Minister Kishida said at a press conference held after the second cabinet reshuffle in Tokyo, Japan, “I intend to continue seeking a meeting with Chairman Kim.”

Regarding the possibility of a North Korea-Japan summit, he said, “We are always making various efforts through various channels,” and “I want to continue making efforts through high-level consultations that I personally oversee.”

He did not comment on whether any progress was being made on this consultation.

Previously, Prime Minister Kishida proposed a North Korea-Japan summit and high-level consultations regarding the issue of Japanese kidnapped victims by North Korea.

North Korea acknowledged for the first time the kidnapping of 13 Japanese citizens in 2002 and returned five of them. The rest were said to have died and their remains were repatriated, but their authenticity could not be confirmed. North Korea and Japan agreed to conduct a new investigation into the abduction of Japanese nationals in May 2014, but North Korea later disbanded the relevant committee.

North Korea and Japan reportedly met at least twice in a third country last June to discuss the issue of Japanese abductions. The Japanese government has not officially confirmed this.

[도쿄=AP/뉴시스] New Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who was selected as the new Foreign Minister in the second large-scale cabinet reshuffle carried out by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the 13th, is arriving at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo. He said, “We will be watching with concern” about the possibility of arms trade in relation to the North Korea-Russia summit held in Russia that day. 2023.09.13.

Meanwhile, Japan’s new Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said, “We are watching closely with concern” regarding the North Korea-Russia summit. Foreign Minister Kamikawa was selected as the first female foreign minister in 21 years in a cabinet reshuffle that day.

He told reporters, “(North Korea-Russia arms trade) is likely to lead to a violation of the UN Security Council resolution banning weapons and related materials from North Korea,” and added, “Also, with regard to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is a possibility that a third “We are asking them not to provide support to the Russian military,” he said.

He continued, “From this perspective, we will monitor trends with concern,” and added, “We will strive to collect and analyze information, while closely linking and cooperating with the international community, including the United States and Korea, to fully implement (UN) Security Council resolutions.” added.

Chairman Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Region on this day. It has been 4 years and 5 months since the first meeting in Vladivostok in April 2019.

The North-Russian leader will then visit Komsomolst-na-Amure and Vladivostok. Komsomolst-on-Amur, located in Khabarovsk Oblast, is home to the Russian Su-fighter factory and warship shipyard. In Vladivostok, the Far Eastern Federal University and the Pacific Command are expected to be visited. President Putin said, “We will show Chairman Kim the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet.”

