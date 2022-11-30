UDINE. An example of incivility. The indignation of Mayor Pietro Fontanini regarding the far from exemplary behavior of a 26-year-old Pakistani, who was fined by the local police after depositing an entire kitchen, previously disassembled into pieces (wall units, appliances, sink and all the rest) along a sidewalk in Piazzale Cella, near street number 57. Subsequently, the bulky waste was recovered by Net.

For the mayor of Udine an «example of incivility by those who have no respect for the city – the outburst in his post -. He doesn’t like the environment. And he doesn’t care who pays the waste tax for him too. Net then cleaned everything up, as usual. At least this time it was spotted. He is a 26-year-old Pakistani ».