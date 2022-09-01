DEGREE. A 32-year-old man of Slovenian nationality was injured on the afternoon of Thursday 1 September while he was practicing kite surfing in Grado. In the fall he suffered some fractures and a head injury.

The accident was caused by a strong and sudden gust of wind that threw the man to the ground.

Together with other friends, he was carrying out the usual evolutions in front of the beach where, on days with bora like Thursday, there is no shortage of fans. A more intense gust caused the man to lose control of his glider.

The first to intervene were his friends, with whom he had come to Grado and other kitesurfers. The Slovenian suffered the suspected fracture of the shoulder blade and collarbone and beat his head. The health workers of Sogit di Grado intervened on the spot, alerted by 118 and at the same time the helicopter rescue landed on the island of Schiusa. After the first treatment was given, the man was led ashore and transported here by ambulance to the helicopter, which then transported him to the hospital in Udine: his conditions are serious but he is not in danger of life.