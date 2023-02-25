Home News Kkr ready to talk to Tim about fixed network offer From Reuters
News

Kkr ready to talk to Tim about fixed network offer From Reuters

by admin
Kkr ready to talk to Tim about fixed network offer From Reuters
© Reuters. The Tim logo at the headquarters in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/

MILAN (Reuters) – The KKR fund is ready to talk to Tim’s board of directors (BIT:) for the offer on the fixed network in compliance with the telephone company’s strategic objectives.

This is what a spokesman for the US fund underlines after Tim announced that he appreciated the non-binding offer presented by Kkr on February 1st, but believes it needs improvement because it does not fully reflect the value of the asset and the company’s expectations .

“We welcome the press release from Tim’s board of directors in relation to our non-binding offer presented on February 1 for the purchase of a stake in the company called “Netco” and we are ready to dialogue with the board to cooperate in compliance with the strategic objectives of Tim,” Kkr said.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Stefano Bernabei)

See also  Henan: The 2023 GDP target will increase by 6%, and the follow-up risk management of 4 rural banks will be done well- WSJ

You may also like

Renoir in Italy, a revolution in the name...

Santa Marta dazzled in the Showcase of Anato...

The Beijing section of the Yongding River starts...

41% of Italians are without a diploma, 5...

The tax reform (Final)

Gems: 3D printed jewelry!

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Provectus arrives to accelerate digital transformation

To invest in a changing world GS Asset...

Approved the regional environmental management plan of Chocó...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy