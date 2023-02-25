© Reuters. The Tim logo at the headquarters in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/



MILAN (Reuters) – The KKR fund is ready to talk to Tim’s board of directors (BIT:) for the offer on the fixed network in compliance with the telephone company’s strategic objectives.

This is what a spokesman for the US fund underlines after Tim announced that he appreciated the non-binding offer presented by Kkr on February 1st, but believes it needs improvement because it does not fully reflect the value of the asset and the company’s expectations .

“We welcome the press release from Tim’s board of directors in relation to our non-binding offer presented on February 1 for the purchase of a stake in the company called “Netco” and we are ready to dialogue with the board to cooperate in compliance with the strategic objectives of Tim,” Kkr said.

