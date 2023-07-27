Home » KLA Corp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.54, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com
News

KLA Corp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.54, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

by admin
KLA Corp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.54, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. KLA Corp EPS beat expectations by $0.54, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – KLA Corp (NASDAQ: ) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $5.40, $0.54 above analyst estimates of $4.86. Revenue for the quarter was $2.35B versus consensus estimates of $2.26B.

Guidance

KLA Corp expects Q1 2024 earnings per share of $4.75-$5.95 versus the consensus $4.74.

KLA Corp sees Q1 2024 sales of $2.23B-$2.48B against the consensus of $2.23B.

Shares of KLA Corp closed at $482.35, up 24.79% over the past 3 months and up 30.37% over the past 12 months.

KLA Corp received 13 positive earnings per share reviews and 3 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to KLA Corp’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, KLA Corp’s financial health score is “very good performer.”

Check out KLA Corp’s recent earnings performance and KLA Corp’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

See also  Jhon Jáder Durán was presented at Aston Villa

You may also like

Sfaxien announces the resignation of Hossam Al-Badri after...

Sucre: alias ‘William’ financial chief of the ‘Clan...

Kering acquires 30% of Valentino

“Beauty products, free returns after use”… Lotte On...

The CCP’s Fear of Flowers: Is a “Flower...

Internally displaced people in Colombia struggle to survive...

PlayStation Plus: Dreams will also be available with...

Ma’diq Labor Allows Opening of a “Punished Restaurant”

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Payment Schedule for...

Rodolfo Hernández faces a corruption trial again

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy