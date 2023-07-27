KLA Corp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.54, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. KLA Corp EPS beat expectations by $0.54, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – KLA Corp (NASDAQ: ) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $5.40, $0.54 above analyst estimates of $4.86. Revenue for the quarter was $2.35B versus consensus estimates of $2.26B.

Guidance

KLA Corp expects Q1 2024 earnings per share of $4.75-$5.95 versus the consensus $4.74.

KLA Corp sees Q1 2024 sales of $2.23B-$2.48B against the consensus of $2.23B.

Shares of KLA Corp closed at $482.35, up 24.79% over the past 3 months and up 30.37% over the past 12 months.

KLA Corp received 13 positive earnings per share reviews and 3 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to KLA Corp’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, KLA Corp’s financial health score is “very good performer.”

