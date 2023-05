For the third time, the Kärntner Beteiligungsverwaltung (KBV) decided to exercise the call option for the buyback of Klagenfurt Airport. In 2022, the airport missed its minimum target of 100,000 annual passengers for the third time in a row, clearing the way for the previous owners, the state of Carinthia and the city of Klagenfurt, to bring the airport back.