Klagenfurter switched to the dark side of power

“May the force be with you” is the motto of the (good) Jedi Knights in the fight against the (evil) Empire in the legendary “Star Wars” films. The connection to “may the fourth” is obvious, which is why May 4th has become the international “Star Wars” day. For the largest “Star Wars” costume club in the world, die 501st Legion, reason to organize a big event with a laser sword fight and parade at the Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt for the seventh time on Saturday. 40 disguised participants from Austria and Germany will transform the state capital into the galactic capital of Coruscant from 10 a.m.