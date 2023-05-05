Home » Klagenfurter switched to the dark side of power
News

Klagenfurter switched to the dark side of power

by admin
Klagenfurter switched to the dark side of power

“May the force be with you” is the motto of the (good) Jedi Knights in the fight against the (evil) Empire in the legendary “Star Wars” films. The connection to “may the fourth” is obvious, which is why May 4th has become the international “Star Wars” day. For the largest “Star Wars” costume club in the world, die 501st Legion, reason to organize a big event with a laser sword fight and parade at the Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt for the seventh time on Saturday. 40 disguised participants from Austria and Germany will transform the state capital into the galactic capital of Coruscant from 10 a.m.

See also  【404 Library】Red Star News｜Xingtai, Hebei Province Restricts the Purchase of Gas in Many Places, Villagers Have Heating Difficulties

You may also like

Advances in the installation and switching on of...

Javier Matta was decorated in Santa Marta: He...

Lions Classic starts tomorrow for the 18th time...

Jorge Volpi, an exploration of violence and anger...

Juan Martín’s harsh warning to the Conservative Party

WHO lifts Corona public health emergency | News.at

Complaints of alleged cases of corruption, still unresolved...

Historic victory of Pereira in Libertadores

A citizen of Bremen is threatened with the...

Bodies abandoned in Kinshasa morgues will be buried...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy